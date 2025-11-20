Tufenkian Foundation begins handover of new homes to displaced Artsakh families

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Families from the Martakert region of Artsakh participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new homes in the village of Svarants, in Armenia’s southern Syunik region. These homes were among the first ten to be completed by the Tufenkian Foundation as part of its Come to Svarants Resettlement program for forcibly displaced families from Artsakh.

The ceremony brought together the Tufenkian Foundation’s leadership team, government representatives from the local Tatev municipality and the Syunik Province, partners from various international development agencies and nonprofit organizations, and members of the local population.

“For more than 25 years, the Tufenkian Foundation has focused on communities and regions too often overlooked,” said Antranig Kasbarian, Trustee of the Tufenkian Foundation. “This neighborhood is a key component of our Syunik Village Revitalization Program and is one of the very few collective resettlement initiatives serving families displaced from Artsakh. Our work extends far beyond building homes—we are also investing in the long-term socio-economic and infrastructure development that will benefit the entire village.”

As part of the event, guests toured the new neighborhood, including the completed homes, newly constructed barns to support agriculture and livestock activities, and several ongoing socio-economic development projects.

“Today marks a new beginning for these forcibly displaced families from Artsakh as they rebuild their lives in Armenia,” said Greg Bedian, Director of Operations at the Tufenkian Foundation. “In partnership with the government, international development agencies, and various foundations and NGOs, we are working to create real opportunities for these new families and the existing villagers to thrive and to strengthen the broader community.”

Hayk Harutyunyan, Deputy Governor of Syunik Province, highlighted the importance of the revitalization program and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting the Foundation’s ongoing and future initiatives in Svarants and across the region.

Construction of the homes began in mid-2025, utilizing advanced and durable prefabricated building technologies, which facilitated their quick completion. In an effort to provide employment opportunities, the Tufenkian enlisted an architect from Artsakh and two Artsakh construction firms to design and build the homes for these displaced Artsakh families. Each home is designed to provide long-term comfort, stability, and essential infrastructure for the families who will live there.

The Come to Svarants project is a central component of the Tufenkian Foundation’s broader Syunik Revitalization Program, which focuses on strengthening Armenia’s southern province through sustainable resettlement, socio-economic development, and infrastructural improvements in collaboration with international development agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the Armenian government at the local, regional, and national level.