Ruben Vardanyan: I hope that Aurora will continue to preserve its Armenian roots

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, its co-founder, philanthropist and humanitarian Ruben Vardanyan – who is currently being held illegally in Baku – has shared a message with the Leadership and Friends of Aurora through his wife, Veronika Zonabend.

His message is presented below.

“Dear friends, supporters, and colleagues,

First and foremost – thank you. Your faith, generosity and trust have made possible what once seemed impossible.

On the eve of Aurora’s 10th anniversary, I would like to express my personal gratitude to all the friends and benefactors who believed in the vision – born in Armenia – of creating a global humanitarian initiative and who during all that period supported it through their generosity. It was their dedication that ignited the spark that grew into the Aurora movement.

When our family first envisioned the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity in 2014, we saw it as an eight-year journey – until 2023 – with the hope that Aurora would become an international movement with the mission of gratitude in action and would be carried forward by others. Due to the pandemic, this phase was extended through 2024, culminating in the unveiling of the Memorial to Aurora Mardiganian and the Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan – as a symbol of gratitude and hope, and a milestone marking the completion of my active participation in Aurora.

I am deeply grateful to Noubar and Vartan, who supported the initiative as co-founders from the very beginning. I am especially thankful to Noubar and his family for taking the lead of Aurora after 2023 and guiding it into its next stage. I hope that, even as it is now based in the States, it will continue to preserve its Armenian roots. My sincere thanks go to all Board Members and Selection Committee Members for your commitment, hard work, and dedication to Aurora’s mission – and for helping to make it truly unique.

Gratitude – the founding notion of Aurora – is a fundamental human value. Interpreting the thoughts of St. Francis, I would like to emphasize that “the truest joy grows from gratitude”. Indeed, gratitude in action remains at the core of a healthy and compassionate world community.

Being here in Baku, I am more inspired than ever by the Aurora Laureates and the broader Aurora community, whose tireless efforts to serve others – without seeking recognition or the limelight – embody the very spirit of Aurora. You are true heroes, and just as Aurora’s founders always hoped, many would follow your example.

I wish Aurora continued success as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, with the deep belief that gratitude in action will endure.

With gratitude and hope,

Ruben Vardanyan”.