EUMA hosts first Civil Society Talk in Kapan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) stationed on the border with Azerbaijan held a discussion in Kapan with representatives of local communities and civil society.

The office of the EU Delegation to Armenia reported that over 20 civil society organization representatives, community leaders, Armenian Apostolic Church representatives participated in the discussion.

In August, EUMA held a similar discussion in Goris, and in September in Jermuk.

During the discussion the participants provided insights into the impacts of the conflict on environmental protection, social support.

“The event served as a great opportunity to foster trust and relationship building between EUMA and civil society,” the news release reads.

EUMA headquarter is located in Yeghegnadzor, and it operates in six Forward Operating Bases located in Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni, Kapan, Goris, and Ijevan.

Mediamax notes that EUMA has been deployed in Armenia since February 2023 with 100 observers. In December 2023, the EU foreign ministers decided to expand the mission to 209 observers.

On January 30, 2025, the EU extended EUMA’s mandate for an additional two years until February 19, 2027.