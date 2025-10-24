Ruben Vardanyan: “I refuse to participate in this farce”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan commented on his decision to dismiss attorney Abraham Berman.

Ruben Vardanyan’s statement, published by representatives of his family, reads:

“During the October 21 court hearing, I announced the withdrawal of my lawyer, Abraham Berman. This was a forced decision. The gross violations of the norms of international law, as well as of the Azerbaijani procedural code itself, turned these hearings into a complete farce. Under these circumstances, all procedural possibilities for the defense have been exhausted over the past few months.

1. I was not allowed to get acquainted with the case materials and the indictment. Access to materials is still denied: I am unable to access the 422 volumes of my case, and the court has not provided an official translation of key trial documents.

2. I was not given the opportunity to defend myself in court. I was unable to exchange documents with my lawyer without restrictions and do background checks to prepare for court hearings, and I was not given access to audio and video materials.

3. All my previous petitions have been ignored by the investigating authorities and the court. Important pleas of the defense, necessary for a fair trial, also went unanswered.

4. Another reason for my refusal to have a lawyer, as a sign of protest against this show trial, was the court’s refusal to summon witnesses who could clarify the circumstances of the case and confirm the facts important for the defense. The court rejected this petition, thereby completely depriving the proceedings of any semblance of objectivity and fairness.

Over time, the situation has only worsened. In this theater of absurdity, the role of the lawyer, regardless of his will or efforts, is reduced to maintaining the illusion of a lawful trial. I refuse to take part in this farce. I do not need the illusion of defense – I demand the genuine observance of my procedural rights.”