Pashinyan and Pope Leo XIV discuss peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Within the framework of his visit to the Holy See, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

“His Holiness emphasized the close relations established between the Holy See and Armenia, particularly emphasizing the role of the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice in deepening these ties.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed confidence that under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV, the tradition of close dialogue between the Holy See and Armenia will continue, as well as the consistent attention shown by the Holy See to issues important to Armenia.

During the meeting, regional issues were also touched upon. The interlocutors discussed the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian issues. His Holiness congratulated the progress made in this direction and expressed hope that the establishment of peace in the region will be the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and stability.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian Government to the peace agenda for the benefit of Armenia and the region’s prosperity and sustainable development,” the news release issued by Armenian government’s press office reads.