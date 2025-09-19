“Sacred Dialogues” exhibition to open at the History Museum of Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Starting on 21 September, the History Museum of Armenia will present an international exhibition "Sacred Dialogues: from the Louvre to the History Museum of Armenia.”

For the first time, sixteen outstanding works from the Louvre’s collections will be shown in Armenia. They will be presented in a dialogue with more than twenty precious artefacts from the History Museum of Armenia, in a specially designed exhibition display.

Among the highlights loaned by the Louvre are: the wall hanging showing of Jonah (4th–5th century, Egypt), a relief with a cross and fish (5th–7th century, Egypt, Ermant cemetery), the reliquary of Castello di Brivio (5th century, discovered in Brivio, Italy), the “Ganay” chalice (6th–7th century, Byzantine Empire), a silver-decorated bracelet (12th–13th century, Byzantine Empire), the icon of the Virgin and Child with Saint Cyriacus and Saint George (15th century, Crete) and an icon of the Crucifixion (19th century, Jerusalem).

These works will be presented in dialogue with masterpieces from the History Museum of Armenia such as a winged cross from Dvin (7th century), the wooden capitals from the Holy Apostles Church in Sevan (9th century), a luxuriously carved door from the same church (15th century), one of the censers from Ani (13th century), the altar cross from St John Monastery in Baghesh (1770), the curtain from St John Church in Gavar (19th century), among others.

A special focus will also be given to the reliquary of the Apostle Bartholomew, on loan from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“The exhibition highlights the singular artistic expressions of each culture of Eastern Christianity while also revealing the shared traits, exchanges, and points of convergence that give it its unique strength,” the news release reads.

The exhibition is organised by the History Museum of Armenia and the Musée du Louvre, Paris, with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

The exhibition will run until 21 March 2026.