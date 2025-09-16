Karekin II briefs Pope Leo XIV on issues facing Artsakh Armenians and POWs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II met today with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV of Rome at the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo.

The news release issued by the Holy See reads:

“His Holiness Karekin II reflected with satisfaction that the fraternal ties between the two Churches have been strengthened through gracious meetings and joint testimonies of faith, recalling the visit of Pope John Paul II to Armenia in 2001, the pilgrimage of Pope Francis to Holy Etchmiadzin in 2016, the Divine Liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica in 2015 on the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, and the proclamation of St. Gregory of Narek as Doctor of the Universal Church.

The Catholicos of All Armenians expressed confidence that the relations between the two Churches will continue to develop in the same fraternal spirit and warmth, leading to new and good joint achievements.

During the conversation, the two spiritual leaders touched upon the disasters and worrying developments taking place in the world, the challenges and trials facing Armenia and the Armenian people. The Pope’s attention was also drawn to the problems of the Armenians of Artsakh, displaced from their ancestral homeland, Artsakh, the imperative of preserving the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage facing the threat of destruction in Artsakh, and the issue of release of prisoners of war and hostages.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Holiness extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit Armenia.”