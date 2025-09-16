Catholicos of All Armenians leaves for Vatican

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II left for the Vatican today.
The Mother See reports that His Holiness will meet with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.
Mediamax notes that this will be the first meeting of the leaders of the Armenian Apostolic and Catholic Churches after the election of Leo XIV.
