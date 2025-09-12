Former Swedish FM and Ian Gillan spoke about Armenia - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Swedish Foreign Minister (2019-2022) Ann Linde and Deep Purple rock band vocalist Ian Gillan spoke about Armenia.

The Cultural Dialogue Foundation published a video of an event held as part of the Scotland Forum 2025, in which Ann Linde asks Ian Gillan to talk about his connection to Armenia.

 

 

Linde emphasized that with the prospect of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan now in sight, it is especially “important to talk about Armenia.”

 

Ian Gillan spoke about his visit to Spitak in 1990 and the Rock Aid Armenia initiative.

 

Ian Gillan, Jon Dee and “the orphans class” in Spitak

He also spoke about the reconstruction of Gyumri Music School No. 6, which was implemented within the framework of the Armenia is Grateful 2 Rock program.

 

“And we not only built the school, but we had a container full of instruments, orchestral instruments, contemporary instruments. I’m in touch regularly. The school is absolutely flourishing. And there are some lovely kids there learning to play music,” Ian Gillan said.

 

Ann Linde previously visited Armenia and Azerbaijan in the spring of 2021, about half a year after the 2020 war, when she held the position of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

