The book “Davit Tonoyan: The Army, Politics and War” published

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 6, at 2:00 p.m., within the framework of the Yerevan International Book Festival, Mediamax will host a panel discussion on "Modern History without Documentary.”

The discussion will take place in the Frescoes Hall of the National Gallery. Admission is free.

Mediamax Director Ara Tadevosyan, writer and publicist Tigran Paskevichyan, and Civilnet Editor-in-Chief Karen Harutyunyan will talk about the lack of literature on Armenia’s modern history and ways to address this gap.

The event will also feature the presentation of a new book by Mediamax - “Davit Tonoyan: The Army, Politics and War,” based on five in-depth conversations between Ara Tadevosyan and Davit Tonoyan in March and April of this year.

In the book, former Minister of Defense of Armenia (May 2018-November 2020) and former First Deputy Minister of Defense (October 2010-February 2017) Davit Tonoyan discusses key issues that he has not previously spoken about.

Among them are the relations between the military and the political leadership at different times, the role of the armed forces in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the April 2016 war, the 2018 change of power, the 2020 war, and his imprisonment from September 2021 to August 2024.

The “Folder” section of the book contains materials that help to gain a better understanding of important events and their background.

At the festival fair, the book “Davit Tonoyan: The Army, Politics and War” will be available at a special price of 3,500 AMD instead of 4,500. The fair will be run September 5-7 at Republic Square, under the arch of the History Museum of Armenia, from 12:00 to 21:00.

The book is on sale at Bookinist and Zangak bookstores as well as in Mediamax’s online bookstore at this link: https://premium.mediamax.am/am/books/davit-tonoyan.