ICRC ceases its activities in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Following a decision by the Azerbaijani government, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will close its delegation in the country on 3 September 2025.

The news release issued by the ICRC says:

“The ICRC will continue to engage with the Azerbaijani authorities to support persons protected under international humanitarian law (IHL) in line with our mandate and the country’s obligations under the Geneva Conventions. We intend to preserve our dialogue on all matters pertaining to humanitarian diplomacy, IHL and other humanitarian issues of common interest.

Since 1992, the ICRC has helped meet the immediate and essential needs of people in conflict-affected communities, provided psychosocial support to affected people, improved critical infrastructure, and implemented projects to promote mine risk awareness and safe behaviour in weapon contaminated areas.

The ICRC supported the authorities to promote respect for IHL and clarify the fate of people who went missing in relation to the conflict. We carried out visits to people detained in relation to the conflict to monitor their detention conditions and treatment, and helped them maintain contact with their families.

All our work was carried out in close collaboration with partners such as the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, government ministries and agencies, as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.”