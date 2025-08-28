AUA seeks to become the primary center for international relations studies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The American University of Armenia (AUA) seeks to become the primary center for the study of international relations in Armenia and, perhaps, the region as well.

In an interview published on the university’s website, AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian said that the political science program in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences is focused on the future of international relations and diplomacy which is an especially pertinent topic as they train the next generation of Armenia’s diplomats.

“Because we find ourselves in a geopolitically fraught region, there is much work to be done on security issues, in the same way that think tanks research this subject in other countries. The College also aims to address issues related to regional, Eurasian, and European politics, as well as diasporas and how they relate to states.

Quality of research could involve high-level projects, including cooperating with the Armenian government: AUA would like to become the primary center for international relations in Armenia, and perhaps even the region. To achieve this, we would benefit from increased collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, and others,” the AUA president said.

Asked how he sees AUA’s research mission evolving over the next 5-10 years, Bruce Boghosian said:

“Some of the tectonic shifts that AUA aims to undertake during this period include expanding our partnerships with universities, granting agencies, and governments around the world, especially in the European Union (EU), but also in the Arabian Peninsula and in East Asia, in addition to our work in the United States. We have relied heavily on U.S. partnerships and funding for many years, and while this has been a wonderful and mutually beneficial partnership, we are now joining a number of universities that are broadening their networks and connecting with counterparts in other parts of the world.”