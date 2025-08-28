EUMA hosts first Civil Society Talk in Goris

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On August 26th, EUMA, deployed on the Armenian border with Azerbaijan, held its first Civil Society Talk in Goris.

The EU Delegation to Armenia reported that the discussion marked “a significant step toward enhancing dialogue and cooperation with local communities in the Syunik region.”

“The discussion provided attendees with an opportunity to learn more about the Mission’s mandate and activities in Goris. It offered a space for local civil society representatives to spotlight the work that they do on gender and human rights in the area as well as to voice their perspectives and shared experiences on the current human security situation in the area.

EUMA will continue to reinforce its efforts to engage civil society through its works and looks forward to organizing similar dialogues in its other areas of operation,” the news release reads.

EUMA headquarter is located in Yeghegnadzor, and it operates in six Forward Operating Bases located in Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni, Kapan, Goris, and Ijevan.

Mediamax notes that EUMA has been deployed in Armenia since February 2023 with 100 observers. In December 2023, the EU foreign ministers decided to expand the mission to 209 observers.

On January 30, 2025, the EU extended EUMA’s mandate for an additional two years until February 19, 2027.