Geoffrey Robertson may join Samvel Karapetyan’s legal team

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prominent Australian-British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson has expressed concern over the excessively harsh criminal procedural measures imposed on businessman Samvel Karapetyan, drawing attention to the political context of the charges brought against him.

This was reported by Samvel Karapetyan’s legal team..

“In Robertson’s assessment, the use of detention during the preliminary investigation stage, accompanied by false and insufficient justifications provided by the authorities, and unreasoned court decisions, violate the principle of the rule of law and the guarantees provided for by international law.

Mr. Robertson is currently considering the possibility of joining the international legal team defending Mr. Samvel Karapetyan and supporting the team’s submissions to international bodies.

At later stages, in proceedings before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the involvement of Ms. Amal Clooney in the process may also be formally considered.

Geoffrey Robertson has previously worked alongside Clooney representing Armenia in a case concerning the denial of the Armenian Genocide. He is also known for his longstanding commitment to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh,” the legal team said in a news release.

Mediamax notes that Geoffrey Robertson once defended the interests of British author Salman Rushdie, and also served as chief advisor to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.