HBO Max is now available in Armenia

HBO Max is now available in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The HBO Max streaming platform is already available in Armenia and 11 other countries: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Tajikistan.

HBO Max is the global streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, where films and series from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Max Originals and many other studios are available.

