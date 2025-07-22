Pashinyan’s rating drops to 13%, recording a 3-point decline

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s political rating is 13%. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI) from June 16 to 25. This marks a three-point decline compared to the previous IRI survey. In 2024, 16% of Armenians trusted him.

At the same time, Pashinyan remains the highest-rated political figure. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan ranks second with 5%, followed by former president Robert Kocharyan with 4%.

According to the survey, 49% of the Armenian population is convinced that Armenia is moving in the wrong direction, while 36% believe that Armenia is on the right path.

The poll shows that the rating of the ruling Civil Contract party has also declined. If the elections were held next Sunday, only 17% of voters would back Civil Contract, down from 20% last September. The “Armenia” bloc is second on this list with 4%. Another two percent of respondents named Kocharyan. A notable 61% of respondents said they do not trust any political figure, and 28% stated they would not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The most trusted institution in Armenia is the Armed Forces, with 72% of respondents expressing full or partial trust. The Armenian Apostolic Church is in second place with 58%, showing a 10-point increase since the last survey.