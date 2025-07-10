Martha Argerich will not perform at Kapan International Music Festival - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The performances of world-famous pianist Martha Argerich scheduled for July 12, 14 and 15 within the framework of the Kapan International Music Festival will not take place.

The statement of the festival organizers, in particular, states:

 

“It was recently announced that the artist has been hospitalized due to exhaustion following an intensive international tour schedule. On medical advice, she has been instructed to avoid long-distance travel in the near future. 

 

Nonetheless, the concert series titled “Martha Argerich & Friends” will go on as planned. Her close musical collaborators, Iddo Bar-Shaï and Dong Hyek Lim, will honor the program and perform at Kapan Fest as scheduled.

 

In a message to her longtime friend and festival founder, cellist Sevak Avanesyan, whose invitation she had gladly accepted, Argerich expressed deep regret about the unforeseen situation. She extended her sincere apologies to the audience and affirmed her commitment to visit Armenia and perform as soon as circumstances allow.”

