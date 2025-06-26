Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosts Catholicos Karekin II at his private residence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s first President, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, hosted Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at his private residence today.
“During the hour-long conversation, the interlocutors, in addition to assessing the current situation in Armenia, also touched upon the retaliation unleashed by Pashinyan against Samvel Karapetyan, following the latter’s statement made in the context of war on the church declared by the authorities.
In the president’s view, Pashinyan is the embodiment of defeat. He shamefully lost the Artsakh war, and he will definitely lose the war he has declared on the Armenian Church,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesman Arman Musinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
