Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosts Catholicos Karekin II at his private residence - Mediamax.am

823 views

Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosts Catholicos Karekin II at his private residence


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s first President, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, hosted Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at his private residence today.

 

“During the hour-long conversation, the interlocutors, in addition to assessing the current situation in Armenia, also touched upon the retaliation unleashed by Pashinyan against Samvel Karapetyan, following the latter’s statement made in the context of war on the church declared by the authorities.

 

In the president’s view, Pashinyan is the embodiment of defeat. He shamefully lost the Artsakh war, and he will definitely lose the war he has declared on the Armenian Church,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesman Arman Musinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Society | June 25, 2025 16:41
Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosts Catholicos Karekin II at his private residence

Foreign Policy | June 25, 2025 14:05
Kremlin: Moscow in contact with Yerevan over Samvel Karapetyan case

Foreign Policy | June 23, 2025 17:02
Armenian MFA calls on the OIC countries not to target Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025