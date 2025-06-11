Second Armenian Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Festival to be held in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 12-15, Apricot Rally - the second Armenian Harley-Davidson motorcycle festival - will be held in Armenia.

About 200 participants from more than 15 motorcycle clubs will take part in the festival.

The organizer of Apricot Rally is Mount Ararat Chapter, the first official H.O.G. motorcycle club in Armenia.

“Following the success of the last year’s “Apricot Rally”, we decided to expand the geography of our events. This year the festival will be held in three locations - Yerevan, Sevan and Dilijan. This will allow us to open for the guests of the festival not only the cozy streets and cafes of our capital city, but also to show the beauty of Armenian nature and the hospitality of local people,” the news release issued by organizers reads.

The sponsors and partners of this year’s festival are Yerevan Brandy Factory, The Aratashen Winery and Dargett Brewery.

The start of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup will take place on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. from the Victory Park Square (“Monument”).