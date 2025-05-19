Izmirlian Foundation to support small entrepreneurs from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With the support of the Izmirlian Foundation, the "Mapping, awareness raising and capacity building of displaced Artsakh micro and small entrepreneurs (enterprises)” project has been launched. The project is implemented by the "Artsakh Union” NGO.

The Foundation reported that the project aims to support forcibly displaced entrepreneurs from Artsakh who have established micro and small businesses in Armenia, contributing to their economic stability and enhanced competitiveness.

The key components of the project are:

• Assessment of the needs and capacities of micro and small enterprises,

• Professional consulting and personalized guidance,

• Training programs aimed at developing professional skills,

• Visibility enhancement to improve market positioning.

To learn more about the program and to apply, it is necessary to visit the website of the Artsakh Union.