Тhe Izmirlian Foundation Expands Cancer Care for Vulnerable Children in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In 2025, the Izmirlian Foundation is continuing its dedicated efforts to support the treatment and care of children fighting cancer in Armenia by funding the Phase 4 of the "Provision of Care for Children with Cancer” project building on the successful implementation and positive outcomes of Phases 1-3.

The direct beneficiaries of this Project are four children (aged 0-18) diagnosed with cancer living in Armenia with low socioeconomic status.

 

This project is being implemented in collaboration with the “City of Smiles” Foundation and the Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at the Professor R.H. Yolyan Hematology Center.

