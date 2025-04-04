American newspapers feature “Free Armenian Hostages” posters - Mediamax.am

American newspapers feature “Free Armenian Hostages” posters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The American newspapers The Hill and Politico have published posters "Free Armenian Hostages held in Azerbaijan.”

The author of the initiative is the Armenian Assembly of America.

 

Each poster features a QR code that directs readers to the page https://action.aaainc.org/https://action.aaainc.org/ where they can send a letter to their congressman with a “one-click”, demanding action for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.

 

Ruben Vardanyan’s international lawyer, Jared Genser, said that the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku is a “top priority” for the new U.S. administration.

 

“We have been told that their freedom needs to be a precondition for President Trump to ultimately bless a peace deal,” Genser said in a conversation with Catholic News Agency.

 

“I think that’s a really important development because our biggest fear all along has been that if a peace deal were to proceed, and there was no resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh or of the Armenian Christian POWs, then unfortunately, it could lead to a sacrificing of those prisoners as a part of the peace deal,” the lawyer said.

