American newspapers feature “Free Armenian Hostages” posters

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The American newspapers The Hill and Politico have published posters "Free Armenian Hostages held in Azerbaijan.”
The author of the initiative is the Armenian Assembly of America.
Each poster features a QR code that directs readers to the page https://action.aaainc.org/https://action.aaainc.org/ where they can send a letter to their congressman with a “one-click”, demanding action for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan.
Ruben Vardanyan’s international lawyer, Jared Genser, said that the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku is a “top priority” for the new U.S. administration.
“We have been told that their freedom needs to be a precondition for President Trump to ultimately bless a peace deal,” Genser said in a conversation with Catholic News Agency.
“I think that’s a really important development because our biggest fear all along has been that if a peace deal were to proceed, and there was no resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh or of the Armenian Christian POWs, then unfortunately, it could lead to a sacrificing of those prisoners as a part of the peace deal,” the lawyer said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.