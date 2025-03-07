Syeda Ghulam Fatima to attend Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pakistani human rights activist Syeda Ghulam Fatima, 2016 Aurora Prize finalist, intends to travel to Baku to attend Ruben Vardanyan’s trial.

This was reported by the Free Armenian Prisoners organization on the X page.

“It’s easy to condemn injustice from afar, but real change requires action. That’s why I have decided to go to Baku to attend the trial of RubenVardanyan,” she noted, urging the others to join her in “showing solidarity however you can.”

Syeda Ghulam Fatima is a Pakistani human and labor rights activist, General Secretary of Lahore- based organization Bonded Labor Liberation Front Pakistan (BLLF).

She has been attacked and wounded because of her activism. She helped release more than 83,790 bonded laborers in Pakistan from all provinces since her engagement, enrolled 25,000 children who were engaged in child labor in brick industry into public schools.

In 2016 she was one of the four finalists of Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

In September 2015, in New York, Fatima was awarded Clinton Global Citizen Award for Leadership in Civil Society. In 2016 Fatima was honored with TIP Hero Award by US Department of State in Washington. She was one of the four finalists of Aurora Prize who was supported by Humans of New York (HONY). Fatima was honored for driving a proactive approach toward policy and advocating for core labor standards in Pakistan.