“Vano and Vazgen” wins “Non-Fiction Bestseller of the Year” award

Yerevan /Mediamax/. “VANO AND VAZGEN: The Life and Tragedy of Two Friends” book, published by Mediamax in October 2024, received “Non-Fiction Bestseller of the Year” award by Armenpress.

The award ceremony of Armenpress’ “Yerevan Bestseller” special project, took place today. The special project was launched 12 years ago, at the initiative of then-director Aram Ananyan.

Written by Ara Tadevosyan and Lusine Gharibyan, the book has been sold in 2,200 copies since its release in mid-October 2024, and a fourth print run currently in production.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Ara Tadevosyan said that such a success of the book was a pleasant surprise for the authors and Mediamax.

“The most rewarding part is seeing young people actively reading the book. When writing the book, we wanted to “reach” them, but we were not sure we would succeed. It turned out that we were wrong - happily so,” said the Mediamax director.

The book tells the story of two of the founding fathers of the Third Republic. Many facts and testimonies are presented for the first time, allowing for a better understanding of the relationship between Vano Siradeghyan and Vazgen Sargsyan at different times.

The authors refrain from drawing conclusions, confident that the material presented will allow readers to make their own assessments.

The book also presents numerous episodes from Armenia’s recent history, which are important for understanding today’s realities.

The book can be purchased online at this link https://premium.mediamax.am/am/books/vano_vazgen, and in Bookinist, Zangak, and Epigraph bookstore chains.