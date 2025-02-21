WCC urges Israel to immediately freeze foreclosure of Armenian Patriarchate properties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The World Council of Churches (WCC) issued a statement in support of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.

The statement, in particular, says:

“The World Council of Churches (WCC) stands in solidarity with the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem in the face of an unjust foreclosure order issued by the Municipality of Jerusalem.

We denounce this act as a blatant attack on religious freedom and an alarming violation of the historic Status Quo that governs the Holy Sites of Jerusalem.

For centuries, the Armenian Patriarchate, alongside other Christian institutions, has safeguarded the sacred heritage of the Holy Land, serving as a beacon of faith, community service, and justice. The coercive measures taken against the Patriarchate constitute not only a legal and moral travesty but also a dangerous precedent that threatens all Christian institutions in Jerusalem.

This reckless action is part of a wider pattern of increasing pressures, land disputes, and acts of intimidation targeting Christian communities in the Holy City—acts that the WCC has repeatedly condemned.

We call upon the Israeli government to immediately freeze the foreclosure proceedings and uphold the internationally recognized Status Quo of Jerusalem. We further urge the international community, including religious and political leaders, to take decisive action to protect the fundamental rights of Christian communities and to ensure that the Holy Land remains a place of worship, peace, and coexistence for all.”