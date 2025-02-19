Azerbaijan’s religious leaders send letter to Trump

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leaders of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan have sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trend reports that the letter says, in particular:

“Azerbaijan is one of the unique places in the world where religious and cultural diversity is considered a spiritual wealth. We are proud that at a time when ethnic, religious and racial discrimination such as Islamophobia, anti-Christianity and anti-Semitism are on the rise in many parts of the world, Azerbaijan stands as an example of how Muslims, Christians, Jews and followers of other religions always live in harmony and prosperity.

Azerbaijan, which preserves a rich heritage of diversity, supports freedom of religion, actively participates in global interreligious dialogue, makes an important contribution to global peace and sets an example.

A prime example of this religious harmony is the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, which has developed over the centuries in an environment free from persecution and discrimination. The historic Red Village in the Guba district is the space for one of the oldest and largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world. Synagogues, schools and cultural centers operate here, and it is a place that proves Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom. In addition, the Government of Azerbaijan provides great support to Christian and Jewish religious organizations and ensures their active participation in the civil and public life of Azerbaijan.

We hope that under your leadership, religious communities around the world will continue to be strengthened and religious freedoms will be preserved.”

The letter was signed by Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Bishop of Baku and Azerbaijan of the Russian Orthodox Church Diocese Alexy, Apostolic Prefect of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete, Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews Alexander Sharovsky, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Robert Mobili, Chairman of the Religious Community of Sephardic Jews in Baku Zamir Isayev.