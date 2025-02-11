Ruben Vardanyan’s petitions rejected, absurd charges attributed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On February 10, the fabricated trial of Ruben Vardanyan resumed at the Baku military court. The state prosecutor continued reading the extensive “indictment” - a multi-volume document that includes events entirely unrelated to Ruben Vardanyan’s activities.

The website Freearmenianprisoners.com publishes some details of the hearings, obtained by Vardanyan’s family through a local attorney.

At the hearing on February 10, Ruben Vardanian filed a motion to recuse the judicial panel, citing the following facts:

- Violation of rights: The panel failed to address procedural violations that occurred during the investigation phase.

- Ignoring international legal standards: The court ignored internationally recognized standards that could have ensured a fair trial.

- Translation errors: The materials provided contained serious translation mistakes that distorted the proceedings, as acknowledged by the court itself.

- Judicial inconsistencies: During the preparatory hearing, the court granted only one motion (for a delay), while rejecting all others and excluding them from the judgment.

Vardanyan’s legal counsel supported the motion for recusal of the judicial panel with references to legal norms, and also personally confirmed the procedural violations he had witnessed during the preliminary investigation. However, the court left this motion without consideration.