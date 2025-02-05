Ruben Vardanian’s family hopes for Trump administration’s support

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ruben Vardanyan’s family is hopeful that the new U.S. administration and U.S. President Trump will help Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku.

David Vardanyan, son of the former Artsakh State Minister, said this in an interview with France-based Armenian radio AYPFM.

“We have hopes regarding the administration of the new U.S. president. Donald Trump stated that he will defend the rights of Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh. We have seen that some of Armenia’s friends and Armenian nationals took positions in the new administration. I know that human rights issues, the issue of Christians’ rights, is very important to them, that’s why we are hopeful that this administration and President Trump will be able to help Armenian POWs,” said David Vardanyan.

“Despite the torture and all the threats against him in Baku, he [Ruben Vardanyan] told us that the issue of the rights of the people of Artsakh is extremely important to him. He remains steadfast. He says that despite all the dangers, he wants to tell the truth. On the first day of the trial, he asked the Azerbaijani court to observe a minute of silence in memory of all the victims of the conflict - regardless of nationality. Despite all the injustices he and other Armenians face, my father wants to say that the only choice we have is to live in peace, without war, to negotiate and understand each other,” said David Vardanyan.