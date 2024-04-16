Karekin II expresses his concerns to EU mission head

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II expressed his concerns about the current tension and the security of the people of the border settlements during the meeting with Markus Ritter, the head of the European Union’s civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

Holy See press office reports that he, in particular, said:

“Azerbaijan’s encroachments and demands are posing new security challenges to Armenia and endanger the peace process.”

“The Catholicos of All Armenians noted that this meeting is a good opportunity to get familiarized with the tasks facing the EU observation mission.

His Holiness appreciated all the efforts by the friendly countries and international structures made during this difficult period directed toward restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The head of the EU monitoring mission briefed on the activities of the mission and the situation on the border, assuring that the mission will do everything possible to contribute to the reduction of border tension and the establishment of stability in Armenia’s border regions,” the news release issued by the press office said.