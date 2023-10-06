Lawyer ensuring Ruben Vardanyan’s defense chosen by his family

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan reported that during the investigation the rights of Ruben Vardanyan will be protected by a lawyer chosen by his family.
“During the meeting on October 3, 2023, Ruben Vardanyan, was heard individually by the Ombudsman and his appeals were answered on the spot. He expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of detention. He mentioned that he underwent a primary medical examination and has no health problems. Phone talk with a family member, using the library and accessing information are provided. At the same time, the rights of the arrested person during the investigation period are protected by a lawyer chosen by his family,” the news release reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.