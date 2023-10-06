Lawyer ensuring Ruben Vardanyan’s defense chosen by his family

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan reported that during the investigation the rights of Ruben Vardanyan will be protected by a lawyer chosen by his family.

“During the meeting on October 3, 2023, Ruben Vardanyan, was heard individually by the Ombudsman and his appeals were answered on the spot. He expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of detention. He mentioned that he underwent a primary medical examination and has no health problems. Phone talk with a family member, using the library and accessing information are provided. At the same time, the rights of the arrested person during the investigation period are protected by a lawyer chosen by his family,” the news release reads.