Protest action to be held in front German Chancellor’s Office

Yerevan, September 20. /Mediamax/. A protest action with a call to prevent the genocide in Artsakh will be held in front of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office on September 23.

The protest action is organized by the Society for Threatened Peoples, together with the Recognition Against Genocide, for International Understanding working group, the Central Council of Armenians in Germany and the Diocese of the Armenian Church in Germany.

Photo: Nora Erdmann

On August 23 these organizations held vigil in front of the Federal Chancellery demanding to take steps to prevent genocide in Artsakh.

Photo: Nora Erdmann

On September 7 Society for Threatened Peoples warned the German government that Azerbaijan might be planning attack on Artsakh.

The organizers of the September 23 protest action call on Armenians living in Germany to join them.

The protest action will start at 12:00 and will last until 3:00 p.m.