Yerevan-Kapan regular flights to be launched next week




Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to Syunik region on Yerevan-Kapan flight.

“Today we established that we are ready to operate regular flights between Yerevan and Kapan.

 

A presentation flight will be operated on August 19, on the occasion of Kapan Day, after which regular flights will be launched from next week,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



