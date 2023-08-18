Yerevan-Kapan regular flights to be launched next week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to Syunik region on Yerevan-Kapan flight.

“Today we established that we are ready to operate regular flights between Yerevan and Kapan.

A presentation flight will be operated on August 19, on the occasion of Kapan Day, after which regular flights will be launched from next week,” said Nikol Pashinyan.