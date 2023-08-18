Yerevan-Kapan regular flights to be launched next week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to Syunik region on Yerevan-Kapan flight.
“Today we established that we are ready to operate regular flights between Yerevan and Kapan.
A presentation flight will be operated on August 19, on the occasion of Kapan Day, after which regular flights will be launched from next week,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.