The Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023 and the First International Printmaking Symposium will be held in Yerevan

The Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023 will be held in Yerevan from September 8th to November 8th. Over 400 Printmakers from 55 countries will participate in the region's first and only printmaking biennale.

The First International Print Biennale in Yerevan took place in 2017, initiated by KulturDialog Armenien. Sona Harutyunyan (M.A.), the Founding President of the KulturDialog Armenien and the Founder of the International Print Biennale Yerevan, states that orgnazing an international festival of this scale demands significant and continuous efforts.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

"After the First Biennale, we thought for a long time whether we could organize a second Biennale, as it only became obvious during its execution how labor-intensive and time-consuming it was, highlighting the need for a large team.

However, in the Armenian context and environment, it is natural that many cultural events are carried out solely due to a strong inner desire and passion, along with a dedicated commitment to the field.

After the announcement of the open call for the Second International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2019, renowned and highly esteemed professional artists in the field of printmaking registered for the International Print Biennale Yerevan.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

This reality indicated the continuation of a large-scale initiative.

The Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023, is already broadening the scope of participants and included events. An educational component is being included alongside the contest exhibition of printmaking artworks and award ceremony this year.

We have stated during previous International Print Biennale in Yerevan that the cenz of education in our country is insufficient, and contemporary trends in the field do not reach Armenia.

This is not due to a lack of abilities or ideological foundation, but rather a deficiency in material and technical resources. Consequently, Armenian art students find themselves unable to fully develop their skills.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

Stepping out from this reality, this year we announced the First International Printmaking Symposium, Yerevan 2023 which will include presentations on professional topics and workshops.

30 internationally renowned artists have expressed their willingness to travel to Armenia at their own expense to participate in the First Printmaking Symposium, Yerevan 2023.

For the workshops, the Organizing Committee has selected techniques that are rarely taught in Armenia due to the absence of specialists.

The Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023, will take place at the "Aznavour" Centre. Participants will have the opportunity to view artworks by both Armenian and printmakers, attend presentations, and join in workshops by registering in advance.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

Sona Harutyunyan (M.A.) says that the main goal of the Organizing Committee of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan is to increase interest in printmaking in Armenia and raise awareness among students and artists about global trends and developments in the field.

She remembered that on the eve of the First International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2017, she personally visited the Union of Artists of Armenia and the State Academy of Fine Arts. She informed and invited them to participate in the first international initiative in the field of printmaking.Today, six years later, at the Fourth International Biennale, Yerevan 2023, Armenia boasts the second-highest number of participants, following Poland.

"The International Print Biennale Yerevan, is an extraordinary phenomenon for our professors and artists. Meanwhile, for many from a professional standpoint, it presents a challenge: long-established ideas are collapsing. The engravings transcend the confines of conventional Armenian language thinking from an ideological perspective, yet are crafted using various printmaking techniques.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

The Organizing Committee of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan is making efforts to involve a significant number of Armenian artists in the competition stage and give them with the opportunity to interact/communicate with international artists.

Since 2013 and on the eve of the International Print Biennale Yerevan, the KulturDialog Armenien has consistently been dedicated to executing international programs for the exchange of creative artists in the field of printmaking.

Each year, three Armenian students, both young and established artists, travel to Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Estonia to work in specialized printmaking studios equipped with printmaking presses.

The results are obvious: there has been an increase in the number of applicants interested in studying printmaking.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

We are delighted that the printmaking press machine has been utilized at the Terlemezyan Yerevan State College of Fine Arts

The Official Award Ceremony of the Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023 will be held on September 11, at 7p.m at “Aznavour” Centre.

The International jury of the Fourth International Print Biennale Yerevan, 2023, chaired by Professor Dr. Mateusz Otreba from Krakow Academy of Arts, will select the best artworks from over 400.

Similar to previous years, award winners of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan will receive commemorative medals created and prepared by Armenian sculptors, the Fourth International Print Biennale Yerevan 2023 commemorative medals sculptor is Manvel Matevosyan.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

The General Partners of the Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023 are:

Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia

Yerevan Municipality

Hayastan All Armenian Fund

Sona Harutyunyan emphasizes that the state support for the International Print Biennale, which is the only one of its kind in Armenia and the region in the field of fine arts, is a highly significant factor.

In this way, the state also encourages the private sector to contribute to the prioritized and strategic directions of the country's cultural policy.

In the framework of the Fourth Intnernationnal Print Biennale Yerevan, 2023, Orgnizing Committee is also cooperate with UWC Dilijan College.

In Armenia, foreign students digitized the entire archive of the First International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2017, which consisted of over 300 works by both Armenian and foreign artists. They also prepared individual passports for each art work including a photo and professional data.

The extensive program of the Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023 also includes an exhibition that presents the collection of artworks from the First International Print Biennale Yerevan 2017. This exhibition has been curated and organized by students of UWC Dilijan College.

One of the workshops of the First International Symposium's will be held at the UWC Dilijan College.

Photo: KulturDialog Organization

With small steps the Organizing Committee of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan aims to decentralize art and culture, moving it from the capital to the regions.

With this aim the participant of the Fourth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2023, an Iranian engraver will conduct a workshop in the Shvanidzor village, Meghri Municipality.

The long-term goal of KulturDialog Armenien is to relocate the Biennale to Meghri Municipality and the village of Shvanidzor in the Syunik Province.

Lusine Gharibyan

Photos: KulturDialog Organization