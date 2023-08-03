The Izmirlian Foundation to support a project in Gargar

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Izmirlian Foundation in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Armenia and Coca-Cola Foundation will support the project on “Renovation of Drinking Water Supply System and Public School in Gargar Village.”

The project is aimed at improving the community school infrastructure thus creating a safe, energy efficient and attractive environment for schoolers and teachers.

Additionally, the project will aim at improving the access to proper quality potable water for people living in remote settlement of Gargar through rehabilitation of water distribution network catering for multiple uses, including human needs, water for production in household plots and for the livestock.

Project direct beneficiaries are schoolers and teachers of Gargar Public school as well as people residing in Gargar settlement.

The project implementation partners are the Urban Foundation for Sustainable Development and the “Armenian Energy Agency” Foundation.