EU Mission in Armenia conducts the 500th patrol

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) conducted the 500th patrol on July 20.

The mission said in a news release that it was conducted “from the FOB Goris to observe the military and other movement at the entrance to the Lachin corridor from the Armenian side.”

Commenting on this occasion, Head of EU Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter said:

“I am pleased to say that finally we are getting closer to reaching the full operability of the mission, for which I would like to thank to all colleagues here in Armenia and in Brussels working hard to make it possible.”

The news release also noted that in the first five months, EUMA monitors patrolled at the border areas between Armenia and Azerbaijan from our operational hubs in Jermuk, Goris and Martuni.

One third of patrols focused on observing and reporting on the security situation on the ground, while the rest gathered the information on what the impact of the conflict is on local population.