Historian Richard Hovannisian passed away

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Historian Richard G. Hovannisian passed away at the age of 90 on July 10, in Los Angeles.

The Armenian Center for National and International Studies (ACNIS) reports about this.

Richard Hovannisian was the founder and first holder of the Chair in Modern Armenian History at UCLA.

He is the author of the four-volume work “The Republic of Armenia” and multiple books on the Armenian Genocide and the historical homeland of the Armenian people.

Richard Hovannisian was the father of the first foreign minister of Armenia Raffi Hovannisian.