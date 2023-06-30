The Izmirlian Foundation will finance the education of high school students from border communities in “Shirakatsy Lyceum”

The Izmirlian Foundation, in line with its strategy to support education in Armenia, has launched the Project on “Boarding Education for Students from Bordering Communities” in cooperation with Shirakatsy Lyceum aiming to support students from borderline communities of Armenia by facilitating their access to quality high school education and nurturing change agents that will give back to their communities and peers and to contribute to periphery development.
The direct beneficiaries of this programme are two students (aged 16-18) from socially vulnerable families in bordering communities.
