Syunik Villagers Trained in Trauma Care

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 142 people from 23 border villages in Syunik Province received training in the care of traumatic injuries from the Los Angeles-based Code 3 Angels through a program co-funded by the Izmirlian Foundation and implemented by the Tufenkian Foundation.

The Project aimed at helping save lives by enabling local casualty preparedness and response.

The training classes were led by a team of four instructors from the Los Angeles-based Code 3 Angels Foundation.

During the training, the Code 3 Angels team instructed villagers in techniques developed by the US Department of Defense to limit severe blood loss. These included the proper use of military-grade tourniquets, wound-packing gauze and other essential items found in the emergency medical kit that was provided to each participant.

The training also included key skills such as how to assess and prioritize the treatment of a victim’s wounds and how to safely move an injured person.