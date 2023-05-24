Negotiations on building a new nuclear power plant in Armenia underway, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the Metsamor nuclear power plant has a deadline for operation and after it expires it can no longer be operated.

“Active negotiations are currently underway with several partners, including from Russia, the USA and third countries, on the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

We are considering which of these options is economically beneficial for us,” Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament.

He said delegation from Armenia will leave for the USA in the near future to get familiarized with the possibilities of modular nuclear power plants.

On May 23, Maria Longi, coordinator of U.S. Assistance to Europe and Eurasia, said that the U.S. is assessing the feasibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia.

“In a number of countries, including Armenia, we are assessing the feasibility of small modular nuclear reactors – built with U.S. technology – that could facilitate greater energy independence from both Russia and the PRC,” Longi said.