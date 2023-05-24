Izmirlian Foundation to allocate $ 1.2 million for construction of community houses

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Izmirlian Foundation will allocate $ 1.2 million for construction of small community houses for people over 18 leaving social care institutions.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Foundation signed today a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the project.
“The project is aimed at creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities, ensuring the necessary conditions for inclusion in the community and preventing the latter from entering round-the-clock care facilities,” the ministry said in a news release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.