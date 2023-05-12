Music video of Smoke on the Water performed at STARMUS Yerevan presented

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The music video of the Smoke on the Water song performed during STARMUS festival in Yerevan in September 2022 was presented today.
The Deep Purple’s most famous hit was performed in Yerevan by Queen’s guitarist Brian May, singer Jeff Scott Soto, members of the Sons of Apollo supergroup – keyboardist Derek Sherinian and guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, drummer Simon Phillips, bassist Ric Fierabracci.
The performance of the song at the Yerevan STARMUS festival was accompanied by the footage of the Smoke on the Water song’s recording in 1989 within the framework of the Rock Aid Armenia project.
