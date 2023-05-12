International conference on forcible child transfer to be held in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute will host from May 13-15 an international conference on forcible child transfer.

Children and Nation: Forcible Child Transfer and Genocide Convention through Historical and Contemporary Lenses conference has been organized by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Contemporary Histories Research Group of Deakin University, Australia.

The program of the conference is available here.

Prior registration is required. To register, visit the following link.

The working language of the conference is English with simultaneous translation.