64 percent of poll respondents in Armenia do not trust any political figure - Mediamax.am

64 percent of poll respondents in Armenia do not trust any political figure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Some 64% of respondents in Armenia do not trust any political figure.

This is evidenced by the results of the polls conducted in January-March 2023 at the initiative of the International Republican Institute (IRI).  Some 1,513 citizens over 18 participated in the polls conducted by BREVIS.

 

Some 13% of the respondents said they trust Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 2% said they trust the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

 

If the parliamentary elections were held on the coming Sunday, 21% of respondents would vote for the Civil Contract party, and 4% for the Armenia bloc. Some 30% said they would not go voting, and 12% said they would make the ballot invalid. Some 20% of respondents found it difficult or refused to answer.

