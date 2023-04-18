A postcard dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Jurgis Baltrusaitis issued

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Haypost has put into circulation a single-sided postcard with 1 stamp dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Jurgis Baltrusaitis.

The postcard stamp depicts the Lithuanian diplomat, poet and translator Jurgis Baltrusaitis (1873-1944).

The redemption of the card was carried out by Armenia’s Deputy Minister of High-tech Industry Davit Sahakyan, Haypost CEO Arayik Abrahamyan and Head of the Lithuanian community in Armenia Olga Arzumanyan.

In the 1920s, Jurgis Baltrusaitis studied the Armenian khachkars (cross stones) of Jugha, which were destroyed by Azerbaijan in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Today we can get an idea about many of the cross stones only thanks to the photos taken by Baltrusaitis.