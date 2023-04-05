Nazik Armenakyan becomes a winner of EU photo contest from Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nazik Armenakyan from Armenia has been recognized the winner of the European Union photo contest for her "My War” photo series.

The names of the six winners of the “Family Connections” photo contest were announced at a gala awards ceremony in Tbilisi. Winners from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine took a prize of €1,000 each.

The photo contest was organized by the EU-funded EUNEIGHBOURS EAST Initiative in cooperation with FOTOFESTIWAL.

From a total of more than 400 entries, a shortlist of three photographers from each country was drawn up, who were all invited to the awards ceremony at the Tbilisi Photography & Multimedia Museum, where their photo stories were projected in an interactive display.