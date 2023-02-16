960 proceedings related to domestic violence examined in 2022

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A total of 960 criminal proceedings related to domestic violence were examined by Armenia’s Investigative Committee during 2022.

The Investigative Committee reports that 122 of the cases ended with an indictment and cases related to 126 persons were sent to court, 301 criminal proceedings were terminated, of which 150 on rehabilitative and 151 non-rehabilitative grounds.

383 criminal proceedings were transferred for January 2023.

Nine of the proceedings sent to the court were related to murder cases.

Out of 125 defendants, 108 were spouses, 4 were grandparents, 5 were siblings, and 8 were children or grandchildren.

125 persons were not prosecuted on non-rehabilitation grounds or criminal prosecution against them was stopped.