Karekin II speaks up about some disagreements with authorities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II said that "the relations between the authorities and the Church have procedural character.”

“Our meetings with the head of the government and representatives of the authorities in the post-war years were within the framework of procedural, state events, like, for example, the inauguration ceremony of the President of Armenia,” the Catholicos said in an interview with Hraparak.

“Yes, there are some disagreements with the authorities. The Holy See has referred to these problems on various occasions. We do not consider it appropriate to describe the mentioned relations as amicable or opposite. The Church is aware of its mission towards its believers, and it zealously contributes for the good and safe life of our people and the strengthening of Armenian statehood. The positions expressed by the Church in relation to national and public issues should be understood in this spirit,” the Catholicos of All Armenians noted.