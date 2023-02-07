Armenian nationals killed as a result of earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two Armenian nationals have been killed as a result of the earthquake that hit Syria’s Aleppo.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that according to verified information, one of the victims had dual citizenship (of Syria and Armenia). Works are underway to receive information about the casualties among Armenians as a result of an earthquake in Turkey.

Powerful quake hit Turkey and Syria during the night.

Reporter Sofia Hakobyan reports that the Holy Forty Martyrs Armenian Church in Iskenderun has been partially damaged. The dome of Gaziantep Cathedral, turned into mosque, has also been damaged.

Reports are coming about the death of one Armenian national from Malatya.

The quake destroyed Musa Ler village of Vakif populated with Armenians. Luckily no casualties have been reported here.

According to journalist Abraham Gasparyan, as a result of the earthquake the Armenian-populated Aziziye, Suleymaniye and Nor Gyugh districts of Aleppo suffered significant damages.