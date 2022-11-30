Green gift from the UN Armenia Office to Armenia

The year 2022 was symbolic of the relations between Armenia and the United Nations. Armenia joined the UN 30 years ago, and the organization’s office in Armenia celebrated its jubilee year with a similarly symbolic gift.

In thirty years, driving through the Jrashen community of Lori region, it will be possible to see a large forest, part of which was planted at the initiative of the UN Armenia Office.

Photo: UN Armenia

“We are modestly doing our share to protect and save our planet through this action. It was amazing to see my colleagues enthusiastically planting some of the 18,000 trees in the UN Forest on the hills of the Lori region. By planting these trees, we - the UN Armenia family - will also closely monitor this new forest growth and hope the communities will live in a healthy environment”, - said Lila Pieters Yahia, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Armenia.

The UN forest project has become a reality in collaboration with the My Forest Armenia organization. In order to take part in the tree planting, the staff of the UN Armenia Office walked for about an hour up the mountain designated for the forest, where on an almost steep slope, they dug holes and planted trees on their own.

Photo: UN Armenia

Before planting the trees, the staff of My Forest Armenia presented the rules of tree planting and explained how to dig the holes and how deep to place the saplings for them to survive. Then within three years (that is how long it takes for a sapling to take root in the soil), the saplings will be cared for and replanted if necessary. In the summer, maintenance work will be carried out – all the saplings will be covered with straw to keep the soil moist and protect the young trees from weeds.

Photo: UN Armenia

Arpine Aleksanyan, My Forest Armenia Corporate Relations Coordinator, noted that afforestation initiatives make the organization and its staff part of a more important mission.

Photo: UN Armenia

“The participation of the UN Armenia Office staff in the tree planting was essential for me. The group was fascinating. A remarkable dialogue took place. People were knowledgeable, understood where they were going, and realized the work's importance. It is vital that such a large organization as the UN came up with such an initiative and sent a signal that afforestation is vital for our planet, our country,” said Arpine Aleksanyan.

Photo: UN Armenia

The most exciting thing when planting trees is the contact between a human and nature. The soil is carefully placed on each sapling when each hole is opened with all care. This “romance” with nature grows into a serious relationship in a matter of hours, ripening and giving birth to a forest.

Photo: UN Armenia

“We are sure that the results of our assistance to strategic, long-term environmental projects for the country will not only contribute to the increase of Armenia’s forest cover but will also have a positive socio-economic impact on the development of communities,” said Armine Petrosyan, Director of Communications at the UN Armenia.

Armine Petrosyan Photo: UN Armenia

If this message of UN Armenia spreads among other major organizations, they may join this important work. Global warming and air pollution are global problems. The more organizations and people join efforts to combat these problems by planting forests, the easier it will be to overcome them.

Marie Tarian