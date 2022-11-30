UWC Dilijan to have new head

Yerevan /Mediamax/. From August 1, 2023, Polish specialist Adam Armanski will take up the post of Head of UWC Dilijan.

He will be succeeding Gabriel Ernesto Abad Fernández after his five-year tenure at UWC Dilijan.

“UWC Dilijan has benefited greatly from Gabriel’s leadership, with the school achieving recognition as a high-standards academic institution despite the global and regional challenges of the last few years. Though those challenges are still there, as a community working together, we have learnt how to navigate them and have shown resilience,” said Veronika Zonabend, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Governors of the UWC Dilijan.

She noted that in its eighth year, UWC Dilijan is ready to move to the next phase of development.

“Adam will start his tenure at an exciting time for UWC Dilijan as it embarks on reaching an important milestone – the 10th anniversary - and I am confident that he has the experience to lead us into the second decade,” Ms. Zonabend added.

Adam Armanski is the founding Head of School at Gjøvikregionen International School (GIS), Norway, where he has been at the helm for eight years since its establishment. He previously taught at schools in China, Kazakhstan, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey.

With over two decades’ experience as International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB DP) coordinator, he has been actively involved with the work of the International Baccalaureate Organisation.

He speaks Polish, English, German and Russian.